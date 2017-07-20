Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

IT is just a matter of hours before councillors decide whether to pass a controversial plan which would close Huddersfield’s A&E.

The long-awaited meeting, which takes place at Huddersfield Town Hall at 10.30am today Friday (July 21), is open to the public.

Here is what will happen and how you can attend.

What will happen?

A scrutiny panel comprising eight councillors (four from Kirklees, four from Calderdale) will decide whether to allow the Right Care Right Time Right Place plan to proceed.

The proposal would see the demolition of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and the building of a much smaller hospital on an adjacent site.

It would have an urgent care centre but no emergency care unit.

Emergency care would be centralised at an expanded Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Following their questions to the hospital and local NHS bosses behind the plan, committee members will adjourn to decide their ruling. They will then return to the council chamber to deliver their decision.

If the councillors, who have had numerous misgivings about the plan, are satisfied that their concerns have been addressed they can allow the proposal to proceed.

If they are not satisfied they can refer it to an Independent Reconfiguration Panel which will investigate the plan and make a recommendation to Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt on whether to approve the plan.

How can I attend the meeting?

The town hall will be open from 9.45am.

The meeting takes place in the council chamber where they will be some room for the public.

But as many are expected to attend a screen showing the meeting will be set up in the main hall.

Placards and signs will not be allowed in the chamber but they can be left by reception.

As a demonstration will be taking place outside there will be no parking on Corporation Street, Ramsden Street and Princess Street.

If you can’t attend the meeting will be broadcast on Kirklees Council’s website here: https://kirklees.public-i.tv/core/portal/webcast_interactive/286084