Halloween is generally a ‘spooktacular’ time for all but a few bad apples can spoil the fun.

So what can you do if someone chooses to play a trick and damages your property?

Simon Roberts of DAS Law explains: “Damage to property is potentially a criminal offence as well as a civil matter.

“Halloween is a busy time for the police and they may receive a high volume of calls, so before contacting them consider whether the matter can be resolved amicably.

“A landowner is entitled to the peaceful enjoyment of their land and to protection from any unlawful interference with their use or enjoyment of it.”

But Simon advises those affected to be mindful of the bigger consequences when intervening in any situation.

He added: “I would advise against any physical interactions as the situation could escalate. If you assault a child, this could be reported to the police and it may be difficult to justify whether this response was reasonable in the circumstances and you could risk criminal sanctions.”

West Yorkshire Police is looking to keep everyone safe this Halloween and you can download a ‘no callers’ note on your front door here.

The force further advises if you are prepared to receive callers, switch on your outside light and remove any trip hazards.

If things get out of hand, you feel intimidated, or someone’s safety is at risk, contact West Yorkshire Police.