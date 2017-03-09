Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman hit back after being accused of looking like grim-faced Italian dictator Mussolini in a House of Commons jibe.

Bouffant-haired Tory MP Michael Fabricant made the dig during a Commons debate but Mr Sheerman retorted: “At least I’ve got my own hair.”

Lichfield MP Mr Fabricant made the remark after Mr Sheerman spoke about protecting the rights of EU nationals in Britain.

From a seated position, Mr Fabricant could be heard shouting: “You look like Mussolini.”

In reply, Mr Sheerman took aim at Mr Fabricant’s distinctive blond hairstyle.

The Labour MP stood up and said “at least I’ve got my own hair”, as he pointed to his head.

As MPs including Brexit Secretary David Davis laughed along, Speaker John Bercow offered a light-hearted appeal for calm.

Mr Bercow said: “I’m not sure we should have all these hair-ist remarks – it’s all rather unseemly.

“He [Mr Sheerman] is a distinguished senior statesman in the House.”