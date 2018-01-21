Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a beauty salon has launched free courses for local teenagers to learn about how to apply make-up.

Sadie Cooper, who runs Hidden Beauty Rooms in Marsden, had the idea to start the Face Forward Make-up Camp after seeing posts on a Facebook page about anti-social youths causing problems in Marsden.

“The idea was to open up the salon to teens and allow them to learn make-up in the hope it would give them somewhere to go rather than roaming the streets,” said Sadie.

The make-up camps started with those aged from 12 to 16 and have since expanded for those aged from 10 to 12.

Sadie’s idea has been so successful she is now offering the course to adults and another for mothers and daughters.

Those taking part get to learn all about the art of make-up, including how to create special effects such as wounds and other fake injuries. Local boys have expressed interest in learning about special effects make-up.

Sadie said: “A demo is given on a look before attendees are given the chance to recreate their own version.

“We cover day make-up, evening, festival, glam & special effects.”

Sadie has been given backing by Kirklees Council and is considering expanding the idea to other parts of Kirklees.

“Our plan for 2018 is to expand around the UK.

“We seem to be the only place offering this type of thing for free with others charging £100 plus per person.”

She is now looking for make-up artists around the UK.

The Face Forward Make-up Camp can be found on Facebook.

Or email: faceforwardupmakeupcamp@gmail.com