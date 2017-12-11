The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lorry got stuck on a bridge over the River Holme in Holmfirth after getting caught up in a BELL.

The Portuguese driver is thought to have been following sat nav when he tried to cross Hollowgate Bridge.

But an ornamental iron bell on the pavement near the bridge got stuck between the wheels of the lorry at 7.15am on Monday.

The noise of it woke David and Beverley Pickersgill, landlords of the nearby Elephant and Castle.

They rushed out to see if they could help, and made a cup of tea for the driver.

It led to delays on Dunford Road.

Mrs Pickersgill said: “It happened at about 7.15am, I heard a loud noise.

“There’s an iron bell and it got stuck on the axle.

“I imagine they’ll have to jack it up to get the bell out.”

Mr Pickersgill added: “We went out, made the driver a cup of tea, he’s a Portuguese chap, very nice and he’d already called for help.”