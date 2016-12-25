The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas can be testing for any parent – but when your daughter is ‘bionic girl’ Olivia Farnsworth the challenge is in a league of it own.

Olivia has what could be a unique condition where she doesn’t feel pain, fatigue or hunger.

While some may consider this a blessing, it’s more of an affliction for the eight-year-old and her family. The effervescent youngster was a finalist in Examiner Pride of Huddersfield Awards and sang with X-Factor 2015 runner-up Fleur East.

But behind the headlines is a serious condition – called ‘chromosome 6 deletion’ – which no other person appears to have and for which there is no ‘cure’.

And Christmas unearths its own set of challenges for the Crosland Moor family.

For a start, candles are forbidden.

Olivia’s mum Niki Trepak said: “We can’t have any candles because she likes putting hot wax on her skin and peeling it off.”

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

Then there’s the Christmas tree and the decorations.

Olivia, who attends Oak Primary School, has no sense of fear whatsoever and will attempt things most children wouldn’t dare.

Niki, 33, said: “We can’t have tinsel in case she tries to do something silly with it.

“She was swinging off the Christmas tree the other day.”

And presents ‘present’ a live and present danger to Olivia.

Niki has to choose carefully, almost as if she is buying for a small child.

She said: “I have to be careful not to get something with tiny parts and with parts that get hot.

“I wouldn’t be happy with her having rollerskates or a skateboard. She’d be a danger to the public as well as herself.

“I don’t think she’ll ever be allowed to drive!”

Then there’s the enigma of making a Christmas dinner for a girl that’s never hungry and has no interest in food.

Niki said: “Rather than go to the effort of making a Christmas dinner and she refuse to eat it, I’m going to do a buffet.

“Nine out of 10 times she has something different from everyone else. I would rather do that than have her eat nothing.

“She likes onion bhajis, and luckily, fruit and vegetables so it’ll be bhajis, fruit and vegetables.”

Olivia has been putting her apparently limitless energy into raising cash for Unique, a charity for people with rare chromosome disorders. For details visit http://rarechromo.org .

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

And for Christmas she’s being sponsored £1 for each sprout she eats – no mean feat for most children, never mind a child that has no interest in food.

Much of the Christmas preparation in the family will be done after a sleepless night.

Olivia takes melatonin to help her sleep, as she never gets tired.

But the youngster is convinced she’ll sleep through Christmas Day if she takes her medication.

Niki says: “I can tell her she’ll wake up in time for Christmas but she just won’t listen.

“She doesn’t grasp it and if she had to take her medicine it would just send her into a downward spiral which you don’t want on Christmas Eve.

“She’ll be up all night which means I’ll be up all night.”

But overall Niki, Olivia and her siblings Ella-Mae, Poppy, Archie and Bradlee are determined to enjoy the festive season.

Niki said: “I’m looking forward to Christmas because it’s for the kids. They will be excited even if I will be shattered all day. We love Christmas.”