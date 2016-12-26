Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may appear to be a kick-about in the park, but this is Huddersfield history.

For a game of Tasmanian rugby ensured a Huddersfield tradition lived on.

Two teams of eight men took to the pitch at Greenhead Park for a game of rugby which has been played every Boxing Day since it was introduced in 1947.

Hirst’s Hustlers took on Waters’ Wreckers for the 2016 title.

Waters’ Wreckers player Mark Davies said: “It’s become a Boxing Day tradition now.

“It’s a great way of working off that extra piece of turkey or Christmas pud – it certainly warrants another pint.

“It’s played 10 minutes either way and the ball is a pyramid shape. There is no running with the ball, it has to be kicked, caught and kicked on with a point for each goal scored.

“I think the rules have wandered a bit over the years, but we still play with what was the same ball that’s dug out once a year.

“I think it may have been refurbished in the 1970s but we don’t know who made it or where it originally came from.”

Hirst’s Hustlers won the match 3-1 with Daniel Hirst captaining the triumphant side. Ryan Waters led the losing team and local soccer referee Malcolm Kaye officiated at the 20-minute match.

The first game was kicked off by George Todd, former landlord of The Croppers Arms in Marsh after one of his regulars had seen the touch rugby game played in Tasmania.