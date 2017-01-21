Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boisterous Huddersfield Town fans have left the club with a repair bill for broken seats of almost £10,000.

Club chief executive Julian Winter revealed the hefty repair bill for replacement seats damaged by home supporters in the South Stand of the John Smith's Stadium.

He said fans standing on seats was causing the damage.

After praising South Stand fans for their noisy and colourful support, he said: “One thing we do need to be mindful of in that area of the ground is respecting the facilities, and other supporters.

“There’s no suggestion of vandalism of any kind, but some of our fans have been standing on seats and that’s led to genuine financial repercussions. So far this season, the club and Kirklees Stadium Development Limited (KSDL) has had to foot a bill of almost £10,000 to replace seats in that area.

“That is not sustainable over the long term, in terms of repair and possible increased stewarding costs. I’d ask every Town fan to be mindful of this for everyone’s good moving forward. We cannot have a small minority potentially spoiling the atmosphere and purpose of the South Stand section.”

A fans’ group spokesman said: “The solution is for people to avoid standing on seats. We hope to see a gradual improvement. People don’t want to cause damage.

“A lot of this is about habit and a lack of awareness about the damage. The comments from the club will help.”