The boss of a popular gymnastics club vandalised THREE nights in a row is fighting back.

Craig Richardson, who owns Pennine Gymnastics Club on Queens Mill Business Park in Honley, found sickening vandalism at his premises every morning from Thursday to Saturday.

Overnight on Thursday, vandals spray-painted crude graffiti and swear words on walls, doors and windows on the club, as well as a neighbouring property.

On Friday, the vandalised windows were replaced – but overnight around 10 of them were smashed again.

And on Saturday paint was poured through the roof onto the gym’s floor. A vent on the roof was broken and a heater worth about £2,000 was damaged.

Craig says he has now had enough and is employing a private security company to combat the attacks.

He said: “The police are understandably not in a position to offer overnight security so I asked one of our members who has a security firm to help which he is going to do for the foreseeable future.

“The community has been great at rallying round the club. We have nearly 1,000 members and one of them has set up a Just Giving page which has already raised £1,300 to help me improve security and the figure is still going up. I am looking at putting up shutters and upgrading the CCTV.”