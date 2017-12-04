Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist had to throw a brick under his car to stop it rolling down the hill - after arsonists set it ablaze.

The Audi A3 was set alight on Woodedge Avenue in Dalton on Sunday night with the alarm raised after the owner heard a bang shortly before midnight.

The car had been parked on the road when the bonnet was ignited with the fire burning through the handbrake cable, causing it to roll down the road.

Firefighters said the owner managed to stop it by throwing a brick under the front wheel before the vehicle gained too much momentum.

A crew member from Huddersfield fire station said: “Neighbours and the owner had heard a bang and looked outside and the front of the car and the bonnet was on fire. It looks like something has been thrown at it and it’s been deliberately ignited.

“He tried to put it out with a hosepipe. The fire also burned through the handbrake cable and it started rolling down the road. He threw a brick underneath to stop it just in time.

“The car was written off but luckily no-one was injured. It could have been very serious if he hadn’t been there to stop it, particularly with lots of houses around.”