The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Entry is now open for what's got to be one of the most bizarre races a runner can do - the World Coal Carrying Championships 2017!

Dozens of people travel from all over to Gawthorpe, near Dewsbury, to take part in the race, running 1012 metres uphill from the Royal Oak pub to the village maypole, men lugging 50kg and women 20kg!

The strange competition dates back to 1963 when, insulted by comments from a friend about his sickly appearance, coal merchant Reggie Sedgewick offered to race his pal with a bag of coal on his back and still beat him!

Gawthorpe Maypole Committee chairman Fred Hirst was inspired by this and set up the race for Easter Monday - and it's taken place every year since.

Here's everything you need to know about the race.

When is it?

This year's race takes place on Monday April 17, 2017.

Where is it?

Races start from the Royal Oak pub, Owl Lane, Gawthorpe, and finish at the Maypole Green in Gawthorpe village.

What are the categories?

Men’s veterans (40+ years): 11.30am and noon (two heats)

Men's main race (18-39 years): 1.30pm, 2pm and 2.30pm (three heats)

Women's race: 12.30pm and 1pm (two heats)

Children's 150m fun runs:

Boys 5-7: 10.30am

Girls 5-7: 10.35am

Boys 8-10: 10.40am

Girls 8-10: 10.45am

Boys 11-14: 10.50am

girls 11-14: 10.55am

Youth (carring 10kg of coal): Boys and girls aged 15-17: 11am

What can I win?

Men's veterans race: 1st - a trophy and £150; 2nd - £100; 3rd - £75

Men's main race: 1st - a trophy and £750; 2nd - a trophy and £500; 3rd - a trophy and £250; 4th - a rophy and £125

Women's race: 1st - a trophy and £500; 2nd - a trophy and £250; 3rd - a trophy and £125

Youth race: -1st - a trophy and £20; 2nd - £15; 3rd - £10

What's the record?

The men's record is 4m 6s and if beaten the winner gets £1,000. The women's is 4m 25s and if beaten, the winner gets £625.

How do I enter?

Click here to download an entry form