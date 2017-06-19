Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You may be enjoying the hot weather but your furry friends may not be – that’s why vets have issued a warning to prevent your pet overheating.

Unlike humans, dogs and cats cannot sweat which means they have to pant to cool down.

If they’re stuck in a hot confined space they can be dead with 15 minutes.

In 29°C heat the temperature inside a car can rocket to a deadly 50°C.

So here is some advice from the British Veterinary Association.

(Photo: Flickr/Rain Rabbit)

- Don’t leave pets in vehicles in the heat;

- Make sure pets have adequate water to drink;

- Provide adequate ventilation for their pets at all times;

- Avoid exercising pets in the heat of the day;

- Provide necessary protection from the sun in the hottest part of the day.

- If your dog is overheating he/she will pant heavily and his/her drool will become stringy rather than watery.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer, Nigel Gibbens said: “Dogs should never be left in cars by themselves, even when the day is warm as opposed to hot, it can quickly become very hot inside a vehicle.

(Photo: TM)

“Leaving the car windows open and a bowl of water is not enough. As a dog can only cool down through its tongue and paw pads, it cannot cool down quickly enough to cope with the rising heat.

“Dogs still have thick coats on when humans are walking around in t-shirts and shorts.

“I would like owners to remember that a dog won’t stop enjoying itself because it is hot, so it is up to the owner to stop the animal before it suffers - something that is particularly important as more and more people jog or run with their dogs.”