The scene of the first accident in Bradford Road, Fartown

Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two children injured in separate road accidents in Bradford Road, Fartown, yesterday, remain in hospital.

The first happened near Asda supermarket when a 12-year-old boy was struck by a Renault Megane.

He was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with serious leg injuries and remains in hospital for treatment.

(Photo: Trinity Mirror)

A second collision happened at around 3.30pm outside Launderama which is near to the junction with Eleanor Street.

The two-year-old girl was treated for non-life threatening injuries and remains in Leeds General Infirmary.

Two children hurt in separate accidents in Bradford Road, Fartown

An eyewitness told how the child had been hit by a blue car and a white car while she was with her mum on a pedestrian crossing.

Neither of the children have been named.

Anyone with information to either incident should contact police on 101.