Two children injured in separate road accidents in Bradford Road, Fartown, yesterday, remain in hospital.
The first happened near Asda supermarket when a 12-year-old boy was struck by a Renault Megane.
He was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with serious leg injuries and remains in hospital for treatment.
A second collision happened at around 3.30pm outside Launderama which is near to the junction with Eleanor Street.
The two-year-old girl was treated for non-life threatening injuries and remains in Leeds General Infirmary.
An eyewitness told how the child had been hit by a blue car and a white car while she was with her mum on a pedestrian crossing.
Neither of the children have been named.
Anyone with information to either incident should contact police on 101.