How could anybody abandon these adorable kittens?

They’re cute, fluffy, friendly... and they could be parents themselves in just three months.

For these five-week-old kittens were found abandoned in the grounds of Reinwood Junior School and are now with Vets4Pets on New Hey Road in Oakes and needing a new home.

And they highlight a real problem with unwanted kittens being abandoned.

Vets believe the problem is fuelled by the fact that people don’t realise that kittens can become sexually active from just four months ... so they should be neutered at around that age.

Oakes Vets4Pets senior nurse Amy Gunson said: “People just don’t realise that kittens can breed from such a young age and are quite shocked when we tell them.”

She said it is vital owners get their pets neutered at this very young age to stop an epidemic of unwanted kittens – especially in households where there are mixed sexes of cats.

Amy revealed that over the last 18 months staff have arrived at the vets in a morning on five separate occasions to find kittens abandoned in cardboard boxes on their doorstep.

A few years ago they had 12 kittens left in two boxes.

The two kittens now with them – Albert and Isaac named after Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton – were discovered by staff in the grounds of nearby Reinwood Junior School.

They could hear a squealing and discovered grey and white Albert in undergrowth but felt there was another there and so kept looking.

A day or so later they could hear a squawking sound and then discovered Isaac who is a tabby.

Amy said: “He would have been making that kind of noise because he would have been so hungry ... and probably scared.”

Abandoned kittens at Vets 4 Pets, New Hey Road, Oakes, Huddersfield.

The cost to neuter a cat, including pain relief, is around £75.

But Amy said help is out there in the form of charities such as Cat Protection, the RSPCA and Blue Cross.

And she said it was vital that people made sure kittens were free of fleas as they can kill them.

Amy added: “There is a misconception that kittens can’t be treated for fleas until they are nine weeks old but this is wrong. They can be treated from just two days under veterinary supervision.

”The fleas will drink the blood and I have seen kittens die from anaemia – there can be hundreds of them on one kitten yet it is so easy to prevent this from happening.”

Anyone wanting to give the kittens a new home – ideally together – should contact Vets4Pets on 01484 646800.