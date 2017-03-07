What does it take to get a Bradford City fan to wear a Huddersfield Town shirt?
For BBC Look North meteorologist Paul Hudson it was £1,000 for charity.
The presenter was challenged by Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle, who pledged £1,000 to the Jo Cox Foundation if Bantams fan Paul donned a Terriers shirt.
And this photo, shared by Paul on @hudsonweather on Twitter, proved what a good sport he is.
Paul tweeted: “At the Jo Cox charity event with @harrylooknorth (Harry Gration) the chairman of Huddersfield Town has offered £1,000 for me to wear a Town shirt aaarggghh.”
Well how could I not do! £1000 for a brilliant charity and in memory of a remarkable lady jo cox pic.twitter.com/mhDaXjwYz8— Paul Hudson (@Hudsonweather) March 6, 2017
“Well how could I not do! £1,000 for a brilliant charity and in memory of a remarkable lady Jo Cox.”
After he donned the shirt, @htafcdotcom tweeted: “Great to see @Hudsonweather has seen the light & joined #htafc’s fanbase – with a bit of help from chairman Dean Hoyle!”
The fundraiser at the Aakash restaurant in Cleckheaton raised a staggering £40,000 for the Jo Cox Foundation, which aims to carry on the work Jo started.
It was organised by the #MoreInCommon Batley and Spen Community Group, which aims to bring the community together in Jo’s memory.