What does it take to get a Bradford City fan to wear a Huddersfield Town shirt?

For BBC Look North meteorologist Paul Hudson it was £1,000 for charity.

The presenter was challenged by Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle, who pledged £1,000 to the Jo Cox Foundation if Bantams fan Paul donned a Terriers shirt.

And this photo, shared by Paul on @hudsonweather on Twitter, proved what a good sport he is.

Paul tweeted: “At the Jo Cox charity event with @harrylooknorth (Harry Gration) the chairman of Huddersfield Town has offered £1,000 for me to wear a Town shirt aaarggghh.”

Well how could I not do! £1000 for a brilliant charity and in memory of a remarkable lady jo cox pic.twitter.com/mhDaXjwYz8 — Paul Hudson (@Hudsonweather) March 6, 2017

After he donned the shirt, @htafcdotcom tweeted: “Great to see @Hudsonweather has seen the light & joined #htafc’s fanbase – with a bit of help from chairman Dean Hoyle!”

The fundraiser at the Aakash restaurant in Cleckheaton raised a staggering £40,000 for the Jo Cox Foundation, which aims to carry on the work Jo started.

It was organised by the #MoreInCommon Batley and Spen Community Group, which aims to bring the community together in Jo’s memory.