Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield diners fed up with excessive noise in restaurants are being urged to record the raucous as part of a charity campaign.

National charity Action on Hearing Loss is urging people to join its Decibel Squad by downloading an app to their mobile phone that allows them to take a decibel reading – and post the results on Facebook, Twitter or TripAdvisor to let the restaurant industry know they’re sick of the din.

Last month, the charity published recordings of noise levels in some of the UK’s most popular chain restaurants as part of its Speak Easy campaign and discovered that the noise in some popular eateries topped over 90dB on busy nights – the equivalent of eating next to a motorcycle or lawnmower.

The charity has set up a Facebook group – www.facebook.com/groups/DecibelSquad/ – where members can share decibel readings, leave reviews and recommend quiet spots to eat.

Paul Breckell, chief executive of Action on Hearing Loss, said: “Although this is particularly an issue for people with hearing loss, noisy restaurants are increasingly becoming an annoyance for anyone who wants to escape the noise when socialising with family and friends.

“In a survey of 1,200 people published last month, we found that over 43% of potential diners have opted to get a takeaway instead of going out for a meal and 91% stated that they wouldn’t return to a noisy place.”

To take a decibel reading, diners should download the free app Decibel 10, use the app to record the noise levels at a restaurant and publish the results on Twitter, Facebook and Trip Advisor using the #DecibelSquad hashtag.

The charity said the ultimate aim was for restaurants, cafes and bars to make their spaces more accessible to people with hearing loss by investing in sound absorbent material, locating the kitchen away from diners or keeping background music at a lower volume.

The survey also showed that 79% have left an establishment early because it was too noisy three in four said they’d go out more often if the noise levels were lower.

Mr Breckell added: “Publishing decibel readings and sharing it with the world might be the only way to get venues to address their noise levels and make their spaces more accessible for not just people with hearing loss but everyone.”

As a guide, the noise generated by traffic on a busy street is about 70dB while a pneumatic drill is about 90dB, a night club about 100dB, a rock concert 11dB and a jet taking off 120dB.