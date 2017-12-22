Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They asked for help ... and Examiner readers certainly responded in style.

For they have been praised for generously donating Christmas gifts to a project run by a mum and her two daughters.

Suzanne Gunson and daughters Amy and Lizzie collected more than 1,200 gifts from well-wishers including Examiner readers who responded to their Santa’s Seniors appeal earlier this month.

Yesterday Suzanne and Amy dropped off the final gifts at the Jubilee Centre in Paddock where they will be handed to 150 elderly and other vulnerable people.

“I am walking on air now that we have delivered the final presents,” said Suzanne, who has been running the project from her Moldgreen home for over a year.

“I want to thank the Examiner and readers because we wouldn’t have been able to do it without the publicity. It gave us a boost in the last few days which allowed us to do the job to absolute perfection.”

She added: “We had 70 to 80 gifts donated after the Examiner published our story. The quality of the gifts was stunning - we really appreciate it.”

Daughter Amy added: "I want to say a big thank you to the Examiner for getting behind the Santa’s Seniors 2017 campaign.

"Without your support it would have been a struggle to be able to make up the final gift numbers."

Presents donated at several drop-off points were wrapped the Gunsons, along with many helpers, and delivered to care homes, the Salvation Army, Age UK and other good causes across Huddersfield.

Suzanne and her daughters are planning to run the same appeal next year - and are hoping to make it bigger and better.

They are asking friends, family and Examiner readers to hang onto unwanted Christmas presents until October next year when they can be donated to Santa’s Seniors.

“We hope to have more ‘elves’ next year to help us,” said Suzanne.

“If people have unwanted gifts they can donate them to Santa’s Seniors. We will start the collection in October.”

Follow the project on Facebook at ‘SantasSeniors’.