A chance glance at a Facebook post has saved the life of a Holmfirth woman.

Becky Hamer was browsing the social media site last February when she came across an item about a little known sign of breast cancer.

The post, by Australian woman Kylie Armstrong, showed her dimpling symptoms - and has gone viral, being seen by hundreds of thousands of women across the world.

For Becky, it proved vital as just a few weeks later she noticed similar dimpling on her own breast.

Just three weeks later she received a cancer diagnosis.

Becky, 38, is now one of ten British women who are set to meet Kylie when she visits London on Saturday.

“It will be great to meet her and say thank you in person,” said Becky.

“We’ve got our own Facebook group and there’s women from the USA, Canada and Australia who have all got diagnosed thanks to her post.

“Had I not seen that I wouldn’t have done anything, so she pretty much saved my life.

“It sounds a bold statement – I might have had other symptoms further down the line but that might have been too late.”

Becky said more people needed to be aware that it wasn’t just about looking out for lumps.

“I read the post because I didn’t know that was a sign of breast cancer,” said Becky.

“We’re always told to look out for lumps but the other signs aren’t well publicised.

“Even when I saw my GP they didn’t think there was anything untoward but thankfully they booked me in for checks anyway.”

Two weeks later Becky, a probation officer, had two scans and a biopsy done at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and a week later the results showed she did have cancer.

She has been treated and is in remission but will have take preventative drugs for at least five years.

“It all happened pretty fast,” she said.

“But the service has been fantastic and I’ve never been made to feel like a hypocondriac by any of the doctors.

“Thankfully they found it early so I’m lucky that I’ve not had to have a mastectomy.

“But it just goes to show that it’s important for younger women to know the signs too.

“The information tends to be targeted at older women and they’re the ones that get tested automatically.

“But there’s so many young women that this Facebook post of Kylie’s has helped.

“In our Facebook group about half are under 40.”

In her original Facebook plea, Kylie urged all women to taken notice.

She said: “Please take a good look at this photo. These three very, very subtle DIMPLES on the bottom of this breast are a sign of BREAST CANCER! This is what MY BREAST CANCER looks like. I felt no lump. The GP felt no lump.”