A family Christmas was nearly ruined after a turkey bought from Tesco smelled so awful it had to be taken outside.

Lee Ashforth had to drive around Huddersfield on Christmas Day looking for a shop to replace the £27 bird which he said smelled “horrendous”.

He is among dozens of Tesco customers who took to social media to complaint after discovering their Tesco turkey had allegedly gone off.

Some complained that their turkey had tasted like “bleach” or “acid”.

Lee, from Blackley, near Elland, had stored the bird in the fridge after buying it from a Tesco store in Bradford on December 23.

The father-of-three had hoped to provide Christmas dinner for nine people, including his mum and dad who had flown in from Spain.

When he his wife Amy opened the turkey on Christmas Day morning it was obvious to them it had “gone off”.

“We opened it and the smell was absolutely horrendous,” he said. “It hit us straight away that it was off.

“We put it outside straight away. We had to open a few windows and than I had to rush about trying to find some food for Christmas dinner.”

He added: “I won’t be buying any meat from there again.”

Lee, who works as a community development manager at the Shay Stadium in Halifax, said he eventually sourced a frozen chicken after a Facebook appeal.

After complaining to Tesco he was offered a £30 voucher and a refund but isn’t happy with the company’s response.

Some customers received apologies from Tesco after they posted comments on social media.

When contacted by the Examiner, a Tesco spokesman said the company was “incredibly sorry”. The spokesman declined to say how many customers had complained.

In a statement, Tesco said: “We’ve sold hundreds of thousands of great quality British turkeys this Christmas.

“We have exceptionally high standards so we will look to address the small number of complaints in recent days.

“We will get in touch with each customer so we can investigate how these instances may have happened.”