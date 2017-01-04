Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The start of a New Year can also mean the start of a new career.

Now jobhunters have been handed a 10-point plan to help them land that dream job.

Jo Ledgard, Kirklees operations manager for Jobcentre Plus, who drew up the list, said: “Getting a new job is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions people make – and there are plenty of ways to make yourself stand out from the crowd when applying for work.”

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics showed another fall in the jobless figures for Kirklees during November and a “bumper” month for people starting new jobs.

And recruitment agency Manpower’s latest survey showed that 8% more employers in Yorkshire expect to take on more staff in 2017 than cut jobs – the highest percentage of any UK region.

Here are Jo’s top tips:

* Make sure you’re looking in the right place for jobs – this includes online, in newspapers, recruitment agencies and a Jobcentre Plus centres across the country.

* LinkedIn has a big recruitment section — have you got an account? It is free, and a great way to demonstrate who you are and what experience you have.

* You don’t have to be receiving state benefits to use Universal Jobmatch, the government-run jobs website — you just need to create an account. There are up to one million live adverts at any one time and an average of 4.5m job searches every day.

* When writing your CV, think about what you’ve learnt from previous jobs or what you’ve learnt in school or college.

* If you’re worried about your age, don’t include it on your CV. There’s no requirement to do so.

* Even if you’re short of experience in the workplace, there are key skills that employers look for that anyone can demonstrate — including being able to communicate well with other people, evidence of team work and IT skills — which you can have built up through hobbies or at home.

* Some companies will ask for a covering letter. You should use this as a way to sell yourself and explain why you’re right for the job.

* Get someone to check your letter for spelling and grammar mistakes — it’s not enough to rely on a computer spellcheck. Check out the National Careers Service website for advice on templates and what to include.

* Make sure you research the organisation, to see what work they are currently doing and to find out their latest news. Showing you have an understanding of the industry will also set you apart from other interviewees.

* Dressing smartly, being on time and asking at least one question about the role you’ve applied for are also good ways to impress the interviewers.

* If you’re unemployed and need help getting ready for the world of work, get down to your nearest Jobcentre