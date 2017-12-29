Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People have been urged to look up before they set fireworks off ... or they could end up killing themselves and others.

The warning comes from Northern Powergrid which says people need to steer well clear of overhead power lines and substations if they plan to set off fireworks to bring in the New Year.

Geoff Earl, Northern Powergrid’s Director of Health, Safety and Environment, said: “Across our region many people will be looking to celebrate bringing in the New Year with a firework display.

“It’s always best to attend a professionally organised display if you can but there will be some people who are planning to set off their own fireworks. We want them to take just a few minutes of their time to look for a safe place away from our overhead power lines or substations before they start their display as it’s vital that they understand that interfering with the electricity network can be dangerous. It may result in serious or fatal injuries if they light fireworks anywhere near their local electricity network.”

To contact Northern Powergrid to report any safety concerns regarding their local electricity network call 105. Northern Powergrid can also be contacted 24/7 via Facebook and Twitter (@NorthPowergrid).