Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

‘123 never wins a game’ – but it does help you with maths.

And that’s what Huddersfield-based defending BDO darts world champion Scott Waites is doing.

Nicknamed Scotty 2 Hottie, the Fixby darts ace has been working with schoolchildren and using darts to boost maths skills as part of his DartSmart project.

It’s part of his day job as a repairs inspector for Pennine Housing, part of the Together Housing group.

He swapped carpentry for the classroom to work with children at Ryburn Valley High School and Rawson School in Calderdale.

He said: “There’s an obvious connection between darts and maths so I’m hoping the children enjoyed their DartSmart lesson.

“As an organisation, the Together Housing Group does a lot of work in the community to help people meet their potential by opening them up to new experiences and creating new life chances.

“It was great to see the children having a fun time and embracing maths in a new way. A lot of them said it was the best maths lesson they’ve ever had!”

The 39-year-old is seeking a third BDO title, having won his first in 2013. He’s just got his defence of the title off to a flying start beating Dennis Harbour to secure his place in the second round in the Championship at Frimley Green’s Lakeside Country Club.