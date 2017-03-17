Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy a FREE pizza this weekend ... and this offer is even better as you get £5 change!

If you’re planning on ordering a takeaway this weekend the Examiner has teamed up with Quidco to give you a voucher code for Domino’s.

It means you can get £15 cashback if you spend £10 or more - meaning the entire order could cost you nothing.

Customers can enjoy all the store has to offer from its pizza and all the other mouth-watering meals on the menu.

There are three Domino’s stores in Huddersfield and Brighouse which you can find on the store finder.

This offer comes after bargain hunter Tom Hunter leaked Domino’s discount codes for every single store in Britain last week.

Tom, from London, spent three months tracking down voucher codes for over 800 stores becoming everyone’s favourite person.

The 26-year-old has set up a handy website where you can enter your postcode and receive local deals, which are automatically updated weekly.

To add to Tom’s selfess act he will be making no profits from the website instead he will donate anything to Comic Relief.

WATCH: Comic Relief fundraising at TK MAXX in Huddersfield

He said: “The Chancellor’s budget means some people, especially the self-employed, will be worse off.

“With this tool, I hope to help save people money so they can keep enjoying the best thing in life: pizza.”

How to get the offer