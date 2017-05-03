Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supermarket workers have turned fruit and veg into pieces of art.

Staff at three West Yorkshire Asda stores teamed up to use fresh fruit and vegetables available at the supermarkets to recreate three of David Hockney’s most famous paintings of beautiful local scenery.

The team at Asda in Huddersfield, plus staff at stores in Wakefield Dewsbury Road and the Glasshoughton Superstore, recreated the Bradford artist’s masterpieces – The Road Across the Wold, Winter Timber and Slow Life.

A spokesman for Asda said: “Green beans and broad beans are used to show the rolling hills of the Yorkshire Wolds, asparagus mimics the region’s many trees and cauliflower is used to create the woolly livestock that Yorkshire is well known for.

“The three pieces of art were created by colleagues at the three stores to showcase the wide range of fresh food available at Asda stores; much of which comes from local suppliers.”

David Hockney is one of the UK’s best known and best respected artists.

Born and raised in Bradford, he is well known for his bright landscapes paintings of the amazing scenery in and around his native county.