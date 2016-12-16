Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cash recovered from criminals is going to good causes.

The Safer Communities Fund has opened its 10th round of applications to voluntary organisations, community groups, charities and partners working to make communities safer.

The fund is financed through money recovered from criminals by the police and prosecutors under the Proceeds of Crime Act. Since the first round of applications in 2014, the fund has allocated £1.5m to more than 340 projects in West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said: “The Safer Communities Fund is now in its 10th grant round and continues to have a direct and meaningful impact in our communities.

“Grants will be awarded to projects looking to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, safeguard vulnerable people, make sure criminal justice works for communities and support victims and witnesses.

“I know government cuts have impacted on our communities in different ways and I would urge any organisation looking to make a difference to see if they are eligible to apply for a grant of up to £5000.”

Which groups are eligible?

Voluntary and community groups, small charities and not-for-profit groups along with national charities working in West Yorkshire; West Yorkshire local authorities and statutory agencies, including West Yorkshire Police.

What is the criteria for funding?

Grants are available to organisations meeting the aims of West Yorkshire’s new Police and Crime Plan – to promote community cohesion and tackle burglary, cyber crime, sexual abuse, domestic abuse, hate crime, drugs and alcohol misuse, “honour” based abuse, human trafficking, radicalisation and road safety.

How are applications determined?

Applications are considered by an advisory board, which makes recommendations to the police and crime commissioner who makes the final decision on who is successful.

How much is available?

A funding pot of £140,000 is available from which groups can apply for grants of up to £5,000.

Which organisations have received funding?

Past recipients of funding include Huddersfield Methodist Mission, Thornton Lodge Action Group, Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees Trusted Traders Directory, Mencap, Barnardo’s, Huddersfield Students’ Union, Almondbury South Tenants and Residents’ Association, Pennine Domestic Violence Group and Deighton Into Sport Project.

How do I apply?

Go to www.westyorkshire-pcc.gov.uk/safer-communities-fund.aspx and fill in the application form. The fund closes for applications at 5pm on January 20, 2017.