Here are some familiar faces from Huddersfield who are spending Christmas and the New Year in Spain.

All are friends of former Huddersfield pub landlord and gymnast Brian Hayhurst and his wife Elaine and they either live in Spain or have holiday homes there.

Brian said: “New Year’s Eve is the party big time through the night, halting briefly just before midnight for an attempt the grape eating – one grape on each chime of the local church bell – hopefully washed down with copious amounts of Cava.

“The main event for kids is January 6 when the Three Wise Kings come to give them their main presents and surprises ... and on the 7th it’s back to school.”

Jeff, Christine and Steve Parkin moved to Spain in 2001 after Chrissy sold her thriving hair salon in Rawthorpe after 40 years. Chrissy was Kirklees Ladies Squash Champion and has run dozens of marathons.

At about the same time husband Jeff was a Yorkshire veterans team champion, often playing top players like Huddersfield’s Derek Ibbotson. Jeff still enjoys paddle tennis and golf and he’s a marshall at a prestigious Marbella Club. Steve now works for a telephone company in Spain.

Brian said: “They have never had plans to go back to Huddersfield – the last time was four years ago for a wedding.”

Graham and Val Stacey have had a holiday home on the Costa for years but this was their first Christmas here. An avid Town fan, Graham said: “In Spain I have found many outlets and groups to enjoy my sport passion. I try to participate in something every day – racquetball, golf, cycling and tennis which help to burn off the good living. One regular meeting spot for the expat community is the spectacularly decorated BarTuta.”

Brian and Elaine have known Colin and Angela Whiteley for 16 years.

Formerly from Guiseley, this fun loving couple set up the largest private mobile phone company in the UK from nothing back in the 1980s. Colin used to be in a cabaret band and played at all the larger clubs and venues in Huddersfield.

Angela said: “We used to enjoy inviting family and friends to party in our warm Yorkshire home but we now don’t miss the fog, freezing weather and traffic chaos. It’s great to be able to take a walk in a sunny climate and at night enjoy the beautiful festive street lighting.”

Allen and Elaine Conroy from Huddersfield spent most of their Christmases in the Middle East during their working lives, but this one was enjoyed in Spain with two massive, beautifully decorated trees and every room in their house filled with creative lighting, trimmings and festive songs blasting out.