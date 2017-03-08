Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield henna artist had a great time at a national awards ceremony despite not winning.

Sameena Khan, who we featured last week, was a finalist in the British Asian Wedding Awards.

The 31-year-old was nominated in the Henna Artist (North region category) along with five others, including the winner Connie Tu, who works in Bradford.

The awards ceremony was at the Marriott Hotel in London on Monday.

Sameena, who lives in Thornton Lodge, said she still had an ‘amazing’ evening and gracefully congratulated the winner.

She said: “A massive, massive congrats to my friend Connie Tu for winning Henna Artist of the Year for the North category! So, so proud of you hun. You work so hard and put a lot of time and effort into your work, well deserved!”