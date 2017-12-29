Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A local rapper has enjoyed some national exposure after his music was played on BBC radio.

Zeeno Shortz released his first EP called Watch My Step online on Sunday December 17 and within days it had been aired by DJ Target on Radio 1Xtra.

The 25-year-old from Huddersfield said he was very proud to have achieved some national airplay with his grime track.

“At the start of this year I set myself goals I wanted to achieve,” said Zeeno, whose real name is Zishaan Faridi.

“Being played on radio 1Xtra was my last goal to cross off – and with just under two weeks to go I didn’t think I was going to do it.”

Zeeno said he felt “overwhelmed and excited” to hear his music on 1Xtra.

“I have dreamed of this stuff happening and for it to come true it’s been unbelievable.”

The former Almondbury High pupil, who still lives in Huddersfield, said DJ Target had played a track called Prepared which features artists Eyez (Derby), Flykid (London), Slay (Manchester) and is produced by Coco (Sheffield).

“I had no idea my song was going to be aired on radio 1Xtra, and on Tuesday morning I woke up to check my emails and saw an email sent from the BBC on Monday night to say DJ Target had played my record on his show. It was unbelievable.”

Zeeno believes that making it in the music industry is tough especially for artists based in the North.

“Being a music artist from up north in a industry driven mainly by London has been ever so difficult and to be recognised on a massive platform by a DJ like Target is a memorable moment for Huddersfield and a testimony to never giving up and consistently working hard.

“I honestly hope this shows other artists and youngsters in Huddersfield and up north, that we can achieve anything we put our mind to, and invest our time into something positive.

“I’ve been involved in music for a long time now, however this is a massive moment in my career and now 2018 is such an important year for me.”

* Listen to Watch My Step here: https://soundcloud.com/zeenoshortz/sets/watch-my-step