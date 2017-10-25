Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town fans can help to feed the hungry on their way to watch their heroes at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield Town Supporters’ Association (HTSA) and Cowshed Loyal have teamed up with the Welcome Centre in Lord Street to launch the Fans for Foodbanks initiative.

They will be operating food collection points on home matchdays during November and December where Town fans can donate items of food and other items to help local people who need assistance over the winter months.

The collection points will be at the Gas Club in Gasworks Street between 1pm and 2pm and at the HTSA cabin from 1pm to 2.30pm.

The initiative kicks-off on November 4 when Town host West Brom and runs until December 30 when the Terriers entertain Burnley.

HTSA spokesman James Chisem said: “We are happy to accept donations of tinned foods, dried goods, toiletries, sanitary products, pots, pans, bedding and winter clothing so long as they are unopened and in date.”

He said HTSA would be setting up a donation page very soon. In the meantime, money donations can be made online at thewelcomecentre.org/donate-now/

Town fans will also be taking some food to Anfield on Saturday (Oct 28) for Town’s clash with Liverpool to donate to Supporting Foodbanks, a joint initiative between Liverpool’s Spirit of Shankly and Everton Supporters’ Trust.