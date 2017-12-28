Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

School pupils are getting a science lesson – thanks to a link-up between Huddersfield Town and local chemicals firm Syngenta.

The company, which specialises in crop protection products, has opened a community science lab at its Leeds Road site for use by local schools through its partnership with the Premier League club.

During December, seven schools across the district have brought up to 160 students to the new laboratory where took part in a series of experiments to see how science is applied in industry.

Syngenta process chemist Chris Knight said “The science lab was one of the highlights of our public open day last year and we have adapted it with the aim of showing students how science is applied in our industry.

“Our scientific experts have prepared some exciting experiments to inspire young people about the use of science in agriculture.”

Students took part in a plant seed experiment and built their own root viewing station as well as extracting protein from milk to demonstrate the filtration process. The visits also included a guided tour of a production plant.

Mr Knight said “Through our partnership with Huddersfield Town, we have made the offer available to local schools and seven signed up, wanting to visit our site and engage with the programme.”

Town ambassador Andy Booth said: “This is the third year of our partnership with Syngenta and once again we have been able to work together to give schools opportunities to see how what students learn in the classroom is applied in real life.”

Part of the event included a competition and chance for pupils to win a signed Huddersfield Town football.

Schools involved this year include North Huddersfield Trust, Netherhall Learning Campus, Salendine Nook High, Colne Valley High, Royds Hall High, Holmfirth High and Almondbury Community School.

Mr Knight said: “We shall look to target another community science lab event in National Science Week, planned for March, 2018.”