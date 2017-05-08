Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More Huddersfield Town fans will soon be able to go into the “Cowshed” at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The club, which hopes to be playing Premier League football next season, is installing a new system to segregate Town fans and away supporters in the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed.

The system, based on one used by Norwich City, is being created by Dewsbury-based engineering firm Richard Allan Group.

It involves creating a channel taking up the space of three seats and running from the bottom to the top of the stand for stewarding. A simple metal fame will run up the stand on both sides of the channel to segregate supporters.

The system can also be moved to occupy one of two positions depending on the amount of space required by visiting supporters – potentially enabling more Town fans to cheer on the Terriers from the Cowshed, which has already been adopted by the North Stand Loyal fan group.

Town have to allow away supporters up to 2,000 tickets. But if away clubs bring fewer fans, the system enables more seats to be allocated to home fans.

Town operations director Ann Hough said the club had worked with Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd and the Stadium Safety Panel on the initiative.

Ann visited Norwich City’s Carrow Road stadium with KSDL officials in March to view their system and see how it could be adapted for Town.

She said it took Norwich three attempts to get their system to work as it does today, but Town’s system would be ready for the first game of next season.