Around the world AND back sounds like a really long way.

But that’s how far Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice wants to travel in their biggest fundraising challenge ever.

The charity is setting thousands of kids the challenge of travelling one or two miles during Children’s Hospice Week which is May 21-27.

In 2017, more than 24,000 children from 85 schools and youth organisations walked, skipped, ran and wheeled 24,900 miles, raising an astonishing £92,000.

Lynsey Marshall, senior community fundraiser at Forget Me Not, said: “Last year was beyond incredible. We couldn’t have hoped for more.

“Children, families, teachers and schools were so excited by this challenge and so up for helping the children and families we support. It just showed how much can be achieved when everyone comes together.

“It’s a great way to make exercise fun too.

“This year we want it to be even bigger and even better. We want more schools to be a part of it so that we go further and raise even more.

“If you and your school take part you’ll go a long, long way to helping us. And you’ll also see how brilliant it can be doing something magical for other local children.”

The Around the World challenge is a significant part of Forget Me Not’s efforts to raise the £4m it needs to run the charity each year. With just 4% of that provided by the government, the support and help of the local community is vital.

For more details about how to get involved, visit www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/atw or email fundraising@forgetmenotchild.co.uk.