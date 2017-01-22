Kirklees schools are struggling to keep up with the best A-level standards, figures suggest.
Greenhead College in Huddersfield had the best A-level results in Kirklees in 2016, averaging a C+.
But nationwide many areas had much better results.
Over the hills in Manchester, Withington Girls’ School averaged an A, while four others averaged an A-.
In Cheshire the best school, The Grange School, averaged an A- with seven more averaging Bs.
In Birmingham, King Edward VI High School for Girls also averaged an A- with nine others averaging Bs.
In Teeside, Stokesley School averaged a B, while in Tyneside, the Royal Grammar School in Newcastle saw pupils average an A-.
The averages have been calculated using the Average Points Score (APS) per entry.
The national average point score per A-level was 31.79 points, roughly equivalent to a C+.
|School/college name
|Local Authority
|Type
|Average point score per A level entry
|Average point score per A level entry expressed as a grade
|Percentage of A level students achieving at least three
levels at grades AAB or better, at least two of which are in
facilitating subjects
|Greenhead College
|Kirklees
|Sixth Form College
|34.63
|C+
|22.8
|Heckmondwike Grammar School
|Kirklees
|Academy converter - mainstream
|34.24
|C+
|20.7
|The Crossley Heath School
|Calderdale
|Academy converter - mainstream
|33.95
|C+
|21.6
|The North Halifax Grammar School
|Calderdale
|Academy converter - mainstream
|33.74
|C+
|15.5
|Trinity Academy, Halifax
|Calderdale
|Sponsored academy
|32.33
|C+
|3.6
|Todmorden High School
|Calderdale
|Community school
|30.64
|C
|12.9
|Rishworth School
|Calderdale
|Independent School
|30.44
|C
|6.7
|Batley Girls High School
|Kirklees
|Academy converter - mainstream
|28.13
|C-
|0
|Huddersfield New College
|Kirklees
|Sixth Form College
|27.92
|C-
|3.1
|Brighouse High School
|Calderdale
|Academy converter - mainstream
|27.63
|C-
|6.7
In Kirklees, only Greenhead and Heckmondwike Grammar scored above the national average.
Greenhead scored an average of 34.63 but many of the best schools in other areas were registering APSs in the 40s and 50s.
The best school in England, St Paul’s Girls’ School in London, had an APS of 54.5 – meaning pupils averaged an A+.
At Greenhead just under a quarter of pupils (22.8%) achieved at least three A Levels at grades AAB or better, at least two of which are in “facilitating subjects”.
Facilitating subjects are identified by the elite Russell Group of universities as: mathematics and further mathematics; English (literature); physics; biology; chemistry; geography; history; languages (modern and classical).
Calderdale schools fair slightly better than Kirklees ones with six of the top ten coming from the other side of the M62.