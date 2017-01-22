Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees schools are struggling to keep up with the best A-level standards, figures suggest.

Greenhead College in Huddersfield had the best A-level results in Kirklees in 2016, averaging a C+.

But nationwide many areas had much better results.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Over the hills in Manchester, Withington Girls’ School averaged an A, while four others averaged an A-.

In Cheshire the best school, The Grange School, averaged an A- with seven more averaging Bs.

In Birmingham, King Edward VI High School for Girls also averaged an A- with nine others averaging Bs.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

In Teeside, Stokesley School averaged a B, while in Tyneside, the Royal Grammar School in Newcastle saw pupils average an A-.

The averages have been calculated using the Average Points Score (APS) per entry.

The national average point score per A-level was 31.79 points, roughly equivalent to a C+.

School/college name Local Authority Type Average point score per A level entry Average point score per A level entry expressed as a grade Percentage of A level students achieving at least three

levels at grades AAB or better, at least two of which are in

facilitating subjects Greenhead College Kirklees Sixth Form College 34.63 C+ 22.8 Heckmondwike Grammar School Kirklees Academy converter - mainstream 34.24 C+ 20.7 The Crossley Heath School Calderdale Academy converter - mainstream 33.95 C+ 21.6 The North Halifax Grammar School Calderdale Academy converter - mainstream 33.74 C+ 15.5 Trinity Academy, Halifax Calderdale Sponsored academy 32.33 C+ 3.6 Todmorden High School Calderdale Community school 30.64 C 12.9 Rishworth School Calderdale Independent School 30.44 C 6.7 Batley Girls High School Kirklees Academy converter - mainstream 28.13 C- 0 Huddersfield New College Kirklees Sixth Form College 27.92 C- 3.1 Brighouse High School Calderdale Academy converter - mainstream 27.63 C- 6.7

In Kirklees, only Greenhead and Heckmondwike Grammar scored above the national average.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Greenhead scored an average of 34.63 but many of the best schools in other areas were registering APSs in the 40s and 50s.

The best school in England, St Paul’s Girls’ School in London, had an APS of 54.5 – meaning pupils averaged an A+.

At Greenhead just under a quarter of pupils (22.8%) achieved at least three A Levels at grades AAB or better, at least two of which are in “facilitating subjects”.

Facilitating subjects are identified by the elite Russell Group of universities as: mathematics and further mathematics; English (literature); physics; biology; chemistry; geography; history; languages (modern and classical).

Calderdale schools fair slightly better than Kirklees ones with six of the top ten coming from the other side of the M62.