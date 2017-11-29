Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leading councillors in West Yorkshire are calling for “sustained” support from the government to tackle problems of social mobility following a hard-hitting report.

The study from the Social Mobility Commission said the North was underfunded by £6bn a year compared to London and called for the government to invest in greater collaboration between business and education to help “left behind” communities.

The study ranked all 324 English local authorities’ performance on social mobility.

Kirklees was ranked 129 on the list – ahead of Leeds (246), Bradford (254) and Wakefield (292) but behind Calderdale (119).

The study also showed that of the 65 worst performing areas all but five voted to Leave the EU in the Brexit vote while most of the 65 best performing “hotspots” voted to Remain.

Alan Milburn, the government’s social mobility tsar, said unless the “hopelessness and anger” of “left behind” communities highlighted in the report were addressed by mainstream politics, people will move to the political “margins.”

Ministers must now act to spread education, employment and housing opportunities across the country, he said.

Clr Susan Hinchcliffe, chair of West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which includes Kirklees Council, said: “The Commission’s finding that the North is underfunded by £6bn a year compared to London is a reminder of the obstacles we continue to face as we strive to play our full part in the Northern Powerhouse and efforts to rebalance the UK economy.

“I welcome the recommendation that the government invests in greater collaboration between business and education. Through the Leeds City Region Local Enterprise Partnership and our significant investment in college facilities we are already working to ensure skills provision meets the needs of local businesses and are seeking the funding and freedoms we need to do more of this critical work.”

Clr Judith Blake, Leeds City Council leader and a member of the Combined Authority, said: “We are developing an Inclusive Industrial Strategy to ensure that as we work to accelerate economic growth across our region the benefits are shared by all parts of our communities.

“As the Commission’s report shows, some of our districts are among those facing the biggest social mobility challenges and while we are working hard to give people the skills they need to access more opportunities, it will require sustained Government support to overcome these long-standing problems.”