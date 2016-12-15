Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire’s premier airport leads the way when it comes to festive flying, says a survey.

Just 4% of flights to and from Leeds-Bradford Airport were delayed by 30 minutes or more over the Christmas period during the past two years, according to travel site Kayak.co.uk. That compares with 20% of outward flights and 14% inward at Manchester Airport.

WATCH plane landing sideways at Leeds Bradford airport below

Newcastle, Liverpool and Aberdeen airports also scored well for getting passengers away on time while London Gatwick, Glasgow, Stansted, Edinburgh and Heathrow were the worst-performing airports.

Data for the 20 most popular UK airports showed delays are more common during the festive period than the annual average. Some 12% of flights from these airports during the festive period were delayed by 30 minutes or more compared to 10% over the whole year.