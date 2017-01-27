Stunning blue sky over the Colne Valley in January

Huddersfield shivered through the coldest night since 2010 as a plunge of Arctic air kept temperatures below freezing – even during daytime.

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens said Thursday night saw temperatures dip to -5.3C, the coldest night since December 7, 2010 when an extreme cold snap saw temperatures of -17C at Emley Moor.

While it remained below freezing on Friday morning, the temperatures are set to rise overnight into Saturday.

Mr Stevens said: “Minus 5C is pretty cold and below what we would normally expect but is still a lot warmer than 2010!”

There was a chance of a few light snow showers later on Friday but through the night temperatures will rise by a few degrees.

Saturday could see some rain while Sunday looks like being cloudy and damp. Next week will see a return to weather fronts coming in from the Atlantic and it’s likely to turn wet, windy and milder.

All that is in stark contrast to what happened 70 years ago this week – 1947 – when Yorkshire was hit by extreme snowfall, huge drifts and prolonged cold.

The county was in the grip of an icy blast that lasted for six weeks with snow drifts of up to 20ft over the Pennine hills.