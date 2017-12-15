Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

UkuLele players aged from eight to 85 got together to showcase their musical talents.

A special Christmas concert featured musicians from the retirement living schemes at Brooklands in Bradley and Belmont Grange at Norristhorpe in Liversedge and children from Christ Church CE Academy at Deighton.

The event at the school celebrated the success of an inter-generational music scheme, run by Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing (KNH) and Musica Kirklees – previously Kirklees Music School – in which the more accomplished ukulele players from Brooklands act as musical mentors to local schoolchildren.

At present, 24 children and nine older players meet every Thursday during school term time to learn and play the ukulele together. Over the past four years, the Brooklands mentors have supported more than 100 children in local schools.

The music programme began in 2013 as a way to help older people and children learn new skills, promote understanding and build great friendships between the two generations.

Year 5 teacher Jane Dakin said: “It’s a fantastic way for our children and the older residents in the community to break down barriers and stereotypes that they may have with each other while learning together. Both the children and the older residents look forward to the music lessons and it’s wonderful to be able to celebrate what they’ve achieved together.”

Will Mace, of Musica Kirklees, said: “As a teacher, it is a pleasure to work with people who aren’t afraid of a new challenge – and that applies to both the youngsters and the older residents. It’s been wonderful to see the group develop over the past term and I’m looking forward to seeing that continue in the new year.”

Karina Sykes, older people’s activities co-ordinator at KNH, said: “I’ve been delighted with the success of the project. Everyone has such a great time while learning and developing their skills and it’s wonderful to see the two generations forming bonds over a common interest. The combination of learning and socialising is really helping our older residents live life to the full.”

New members for the group are always welcome. Contact Karina on 01484 221000 or email karina.sykes@knh.org.uk.