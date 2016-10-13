They’re the team that work year-round and see their efforts culminate in a three-day buying bonanza.

And the team at Black Cat fireworks, which owns the iconic Standard Fireworks brand, is gearing up for the busiest time of the year.

Austin Brown, managing director of Black Cat for six years, has spoken about the operation at the Crosland Hill fireworks site.

And he has also given us his safety tips for people having firework displays at home or in their community.

He said: “People ask us what we do all year round because 80% of our three million sales take place over three days.

“But you’ll be surprised how much goes into the operation, organising and the logistics of it.

“Most retailers sell fireworks between October 15 and November 10 and again between December 26 and 31.

WATCH Mirfield bonfire and fireworks display from above in our video below

“We expect to sell 1.5m fireworks and 1.5m sparklers.

“We mainly sell to retailers such as Tesco and Sainsbury’s and we do everything from distribution to in-store display cabinets to storage, so there’s a lot to organise.”

During the early part of a year they develop new ideas. It takes three months to develop a product and eight to 10 weeks to produce it as the creation of fireworks is still a handcraft.

Then it’ll spend up to eight weeks at sea as it’s shipped from China.

They sell up to 150 different products, from sparklers and selection box sets suitable for firework displays in people’s back garden to larger fireworks for big community events.

Bonfire Night in Huddersfield 2015

His advice is this:

“If you’re letting off fireworks in your garden make sure you select fireworks that are suitable for the size of garden.

“The most important thing from our point of view is to be considerate and safe, tell your neighbours in advance, especially elderly, people with children or pets.

“Then it’s all about safety, keep your guests a safe distance away from the fireworks. Read the instructions and follow them.

“Secure fireworks either by burying them a little or surround them with bricks so they don’t shoot off in the wrong direction.

“A responsible adult should then use a taper at arms length to light it then retreat to a safe distance.

“Keep children away from the lighting process.

HERE'S video footage of last year's firework display at Sand's, Holmfirth

“If the firework doesn’t light, leave it for a minimum of five minutes as it could be smouldering inside. If it still doesn’t light then douse it in water for 48 hours.”

“Children love the magic of sparklers but don’t give them to under fives and all children must be wearing gloves and supervised by an adult.”

Mr Brown added: “Safety is key, follow the guidelines and the night will be magical and great fun for families.”

Mr Brown, whose favourite firework is a glittering willow that cascades slowly to the ground, will be at the Huddersfield Town fireworks display at Canalside on October 23, which is being led by Black Cat and Standard Fireworks.

They are also working with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for their bonfire on November 4 at Birkenshaw.

He added: “As a manufacturer safety is vital for us, we want everyone to enjoy themselves but we have an important role in the community to encourage safe usage. “We know it does impact on the fire service and we’re working with them to show our support and appreciation for what they do.”

Black Cat’s Crosland Hill fireworks shop will open on October 20 with discounts of up to 75%.