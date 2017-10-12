Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police want help solving the mystery of how a man ended up with a serious head injuries outside a Heckmondwike school.

The 48-year-old was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary following the incident on Tuesday evening.

Now police are appealing for information to try and establish what happened to the man.

He was hurt near to Heckmondwike Grammar School on High Street in the town at around 6.15pm.

The victim was taken to the Leeds hospital with serious head injuries and is still being treated there.

West Yorkshire Police are asking anyone who saw something suspicious in the area on the night or has any information about the incident to get in touch.

They can contact police via 101 quoting log number 733, 11 October.