The reason why a man suffered severe head injuries in a Huddersfield street remains a mystery this afternoon.

The man in his 40s was found badly hurt on Common End Lane in Lepton shortly after 7.40am yesterday morning.

He remains critically ill in hospital this afternoon and detectives continue to investigate exactly what happened.

The roads were very icy around Huddersfield at that time - but people living nearby say they had seen police forensics experts at the scene.

One woman said: “The police were here all day and not letting drivers through. Crime scene investigators were here and they blocked the road off.”

A man walking his dog said: “I would be nice to know what happened to him and who it is as we might know him. The police were here all day.”

All we really know so far is that he was by himself and had carrier bags when he suffered his injuries.

Det Insp Lee Donnelly from Kirklees CID said: “Officers have been conducting a number of enquires locally and I am keeping an open mind as to what may have taken place.

“We are keen to understand his movements prior to being found.

“I would appeal to anyone who lives locally who may have seen something, but not yet spoken to the police to come forward.

“Likewise, I’d ask those who may have been in the area on foot or in their vehicle overnight to think back.

“Did you see a lone man walking with carrier bags? If you did or have any other information that could help, please get in touch.

“Our enquiries are very much ongoing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 390 of January 20.