More town hall officials are getting richer across England – but not in Kirklees.

The TaxPayers’ Alliance says 2,314 local authority executives now earn more than £100,000 – a rise of 89.

But in Huddersfield, Kirklees Council has been forced to slash the number of high paid managers amid crushing financial cuts.

Just three people now earn six-figure salaries at the council – chief executive Jacqui Gedman; director of place Naz Parker and Richard Parry, who is the director of commissioning, public health and adult social care.

A Kirklees Council spokesman said: “Kirklees is a huge and complex organisation responsible for services of up to £1bn.

“We need to make savings of £104m over the next four years and are currently reshaping the organisation to concentrate on supporting communities to do more for themselves, keeping vulnerable people safe and providing services only the council can deliver.

“We have recently reviewed our senior management structure to make sure we have the most effective and efficient leadership model. This included reducing the number of strategic directors to just three from five over the last 12 months.

“This reduction is on a permanent basis and there are no vacancies at that level.”