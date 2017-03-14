Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council drivers were involved in dozens of bumps and prangs last year.

Kirklees Council’s spending statistics have revealed town hall bosses had to fork out £186,000 in accident repairs in 2016.

Mirfield based A and D Accident Repair was used a total of 209 times.

The council has confirmed it has roughly 850 vehicles, meaning almost a quarter of its vehicles were repaired during the year.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said many of its vans had been broken into, which accounted for some of the bodywork repairs.

They said: “A and D Accident Repair (Mirfield) are an approved supplier who carry out accident and damage repair work for the council, which has a fleet of 850 vehicles plus trailers and mowers.

“In 2016 there was an increase in the amount of vehicles broken into – 39 vehicles were targeted and had their side doors peeled down, which is a national problem.

“This accounts for a large percentage of the damage costs.

“All of the vehicles that were broken into were reported to the police.

“The remaining accidents are a combination of own fault and third party fault, and each accident is reviewed on a case by case basis and appropriate action taken.”