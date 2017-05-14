Video will play in

Car fire on Dunford Road, in Holmfirth

Huddersfield Town fans queue to get play-off tick

See the damage done after Audi crashes into van

This Almondbury house has been empty for years sa

Meet the man who's flown in from Australia for Su

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bygone Huddersfield video has emerged marking a ‘time where time was marked by the factory hooter.’

The scenes captured include iconic Huddersfield Railway Station in St George’s Square and trolley buses outside Huddersfield Parish Church.

The documentary gives a whistle stop tour of employment at the thriving textile mills before looking at popular past times such as Huddersfield Choral Society, golf and, of course, supporting Huddersfield Town.

The footage, which was possibly broadcast on television, has surfaced as it’s being used by West Yorkshire Fire Service to engage with vulnerable communities.

Skelmanthorpe Fire Station support officer Darren Crank said: “I uploaded the video to use as an engagement tool so that we can help more vulnerable people.

“We have been working with a Kirkburton dementia group based at The Hub and they love to see old Huddersfield.

“It’s also quite interesting to see how the town has changed and the hustle and bustle of the factories.

“I bet everyone will be saying, ‘it’s not like it used to be’ when they see it.”