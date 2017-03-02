Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost nine in 10 pupils have got their first choice schools in Kirklees.

This means 4,627 youngsters will be starting at the high school they rated as their number one choice in September.

In total almost 97% of local families have been successfully matched with one of their preferred three secondary schools.

About 5,300 children will be starting secondary school in Kirklees this September – and 96.7% have been allocated a place at one of the schools stated as a preference on their application.

This year’s secondary school allocations showed that, locally, 4,627 families (87.4% of applicants) secured a place at their first-choice school, with 376 (7.1%) and 113 (2.2%) gaining places at their second and third choices respectively.

Schools across Kirklees are continuing to perform well. At secondary level, 83% of students attend schools which are judged good or outstanding by Ofsted.

The total is above the national average and means Kirklees ranks fifth out of 15 local authorities in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

Clr Masood Ahmed, Cabinet member for Schools, said: “We do everything possible to ensure our young people are rounded, resilient and ready for the next stage in their life.

“Moving to secondary school will be a big step for over 5,000 children later this year, but they and their families can be confident about our high standards.”