Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raiders forced their way in to Huddersfield’s iconic Wimpy Bar ... and stole the staff’s tips.

But they fled with only the tips jar during the early hours burglary at the store in Cloth Hall Street on Monday morning.

The suspects caused damage to full length window which will now have to be replaced.

Huddersfield Wimpy Owner Philip Barden, said: “I received a call from the alarm company in the early hours of Monday morning.

“They’ve smashed a glass window and stolen the tips jar.

“I’ve reported it to the police and looking at possible CCTV from nearby premises.

“It will cost at least £500 to replace the glass window and we don’t know how much was in the tips jar.”

Anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170091554.