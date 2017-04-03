Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sunny weather cost an Elland man hundreds of pounds in repairs when intense sunlight triggered a fire in a bedroom at his home on Saturday evening.

Elland Fire Station crew commander Elliott Webster said the blaze broke out at 7.30pm at an address in Melrose Terrace.

He said: “A man looked up as he was gardening and saw smoke coming out of a bedroom. He went inside and put most of the fire out himself.

“There was a lot of damage around the windows.

“What appears to have happened is that the sun has been shining all day onto a concave vanity mirror on the windowsill which has had a magnifying effect and caused the blaze.

“I would warn householders to beware of this kind of thing happening as summer approaches.”