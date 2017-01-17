Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire consumers waste an average of £73 on failed New Year resolutions each year.

According to a survey by TopCashback.co.uk, they spent cash on resolution related items such as gym memberships, personal trainers and language courses.

But the cash was wasted, as a quarter (26%) had given up by the end of January, 14% had thrown in the towel by February and 17% had admitted defeat by March.

Many people make resolutions – without much intention of sticking to them – simply to break a bad habit.

It could be for this reason that three-quarters of Yorkshire people think the money they spend on New Year resolutions is worth it, even if they fail.

Natasha Rachel Smith, Consumers Affairs Editor for TopCashback.co.uk, said: “New Year resolutions can be great for motivation when people are looking to make a change. But it is also important to keep an eye on finances and not let costs get away from you to ensure looking after the pennies doesn’t become a resolution for the next year.

“Consumers should think carefully about the goals they have set and whether they really need to spend money to achieve them. For example if one is looking to increase their fitness levels they could try running or buying some weights for the home before committing to a gym membership.”