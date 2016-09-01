How much does it cost to bring up your teenager?

The cost of bringing up a teenager is the same as the average annual salary.

That is the conclusion of a new study by insurance company Aviva, which found that Yorkshire and Humber parents spend an average of £24,416 on their children between the ages of 13 and 19.

It is almost the same as the average annual salary – £25,293 – but 15% less than the national average spend of £28,767.

A total of 1,644 parents of 13 to 19-year-olds took part in the online survey which revealed biggest expenses were birthdays and special occasions, essential clothing and shoes and food and drink outside the home such as school meals.

Household costs of groceries and utility bills were not included in the overall costs.

Refusing to spend on teenagers came with its risks, with 22% saying they had fallen out with a child as a result and 14% experiencing emotional blackmail or a guilt trip.