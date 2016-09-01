Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

How much does it cost to bring up your teenager?

  • By

New study says the cost of bringing up a teenager is the same as the annual salary in Yorkshire

Nick Ansell/PA Wire Parents typically spend more than £28,000 raising a teenager
Parents typically spend more than £28,000 raising a teenager

The cost of bringing up a teenager is the same as the average annual salary.

That is the conclusion of a new study by insurance company Aviva, which found that Yorkshire and Humber parents spend an average of £24,416 on their children between the ages of 13 and 19.

It is almost the same as the average annual salary – £25,293 – but 15% less than the national average spend of £28,767.

A total of 1,644 parents of 13 to 19-year-olds took part in the online survey which revealed biggest expenses were birthdays and special occasions, essential clothing and shoes and food and drink outside the home such as school meals.

Household costs of groceries and utility bills were not included in the overall costs.

Refusing to spend on teenagers came with its risks, with 22% saying they had fallen out with a child as a result and 14% experiencing emotional blackmail or a guilt trip.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Serious accident in Holmfirth: one woman injured

At least one person is seriously injured

Previous Articles

Stirley Community Farm Food Festival: Everything you need to know

And there will a beer tent too

Related Tags

Places
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Grimescar Valley
    Five 20-year-olds injured after car plunges down wooded banking on Grimescar Road
  2. Facebook
    Did you see Huddersfield on Location Location Location last night?
  3. Milnsbridge
    Could you work in glass manufacture? Specialist Glass Products of Milnsbridge set to create 35 new jobs
  4. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Alcoholic assaulted friend to stop her drinking, court hears
  5. Grange Moor
    Woman pulled from car in terrifying Grange Moor robbery

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent