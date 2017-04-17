Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

How much is that doggie in the window?

Probably more than you think – as a report today reveals that the first year cost of owning a dog could set you back £4,791.

Cats come cheaper at £2,455 in the first year, according to the report by Nationwide Home Insurance.

But taking on a horse will cost £12,654 for year one – taking into account spending on tack, vet bills and livery yards.

Fish are the most cost-effective pet to own with first year costs of £769 – including the tank, pumps and associated equipment – while a rabbit will cost an average of £1,802, a little more expensive than a lizard at £1,788.

The report found that 54% of UK pet owners admit saving up to cover the initial cost of owning a pet.

When it comes to the most expensive pet – horses – nearly one in 10 said they put in overtime at work to make sure they have the money they need.

More than a third of Brits fund the ongoing costs of animal ownership from their savings, although 55% use money from their current account and nearly one in 10 use a credit card.