In 1804 the poet William Blake described England as a 'green and pleasant land'.

Whether, 213 years later, you think it's 'pleasant' is entirely subjective. We can however work out how much of it is still green.

Academics at the University of Sheffield have surveyed the UK to find out what proportions of land are occupied by buildings, urban green space (such as parks) and farmland.

The study, using data from Ordnance Survey and Corine, includes the proportion of land which has never been developed and remains in a natural state.

And more than a fifth (22%) of land in Kirklees is built up which is considerably more than the UK average of 6%.

Farmland takes up the majority of land in Kirklees, particularly south and east of Huddersfield, accounting for more than half (51%) of the borough. This is slightly lower than the national average of 57%.

Land which has been left natural accounts for nearly a fifth (19%) of land in Kirklees. The majority of is on the Pennine border between West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

Half (50%) of Calderdale remains natural with the majority of it on the border with Lancashire. Just over a third (35%) of the borough is farmland while 11% is built up.

By comparison the area covered by Manchester City Council is two-thirds (67%) built up with 30% occupied by parks and other urban green space. Just 2% is farmland and less than 1% is natural land.

The City of London is almost entirely built up with green urban space occupying less than 1%.

Just over a third of land (35%) in the UK remains undeveloped although this figure is skewed by rural areas such as the Highlands where 91% of the land remains untouched.

More than half (57%) of UK land is used for agriculture, according to the study published by the BBC.